Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Marathon Digital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63.

In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,081.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Marathon Digital by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 347,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 188,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

