Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MARA)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARAGet Rating) – B. Riley upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Marathon Digital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,081.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Marathon Digital by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 347,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 188,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.