Liquidia Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Liquidia in a report released on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Liquidia from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $464.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Liquidia by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Liquidia by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

