Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Kamada Ltd. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kamada in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KMDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KMDA stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Kamada has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Kamada by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,105,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 61,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $949,970,200,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

