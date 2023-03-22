Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HUT. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 902.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 151,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,529 shares in the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

