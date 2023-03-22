EMCOR Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EMCOR Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $162.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average is $143.03. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.