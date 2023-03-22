EMCOR Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EMCOR Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.63 EPS.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.
EMCOR Group Stock Performance
Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $162.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average is $143.03. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
EMCOR Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.34%.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
