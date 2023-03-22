Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Chesswood Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE CHW opened at C$9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$160.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.14. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 49.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

