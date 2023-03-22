Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRLBF. Cowen cut shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen cut shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital cut shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.25 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $457.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

