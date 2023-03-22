Allegiant Travel to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 938.10 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $176.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 497,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,439 shares of company stock valued at $984,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

