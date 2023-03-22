Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $229.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

