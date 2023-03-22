Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,309 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after buying an additional 300,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after buying an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after buying an additional 224,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,355,000 after buying an additional 477,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

