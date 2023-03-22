Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Insider Activity

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,963. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.28.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Stories

