Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Position Boosted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,156,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after buying an additional 184,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after buying an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $209.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.45. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

