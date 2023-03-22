Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,833 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 60.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

