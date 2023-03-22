RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RPM International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 335,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RPM International by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

NYSE RPM opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

