Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 174 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $222.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

