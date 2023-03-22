Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,705,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,651,000 after purchasing an additional 116,693 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

Insider Activity

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Further Reading

