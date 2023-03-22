Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.4 %

PNC opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.95 and a twelve month high of $199.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day moving average of $156.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

