30,273 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after buying an additional 3,519,691 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,418,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,604,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,344,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,735,000 after buying an additional 926,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE CMS opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

