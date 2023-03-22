General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

