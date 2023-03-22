SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 346.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,739,000 after acquiring an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,468,000 after buying an additional 66,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,846,000 after buying an additional 78,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,869,000 after buying an additional 193,018 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SDY opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.33.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.