The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $140.23 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $106.35 and a 12-month high of $146.50. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

