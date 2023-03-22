Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,571 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 77.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

