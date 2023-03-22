American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $483,831,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Tower by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,504 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,809,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Trading Down 1.9 %

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $198.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

