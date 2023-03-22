Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

