Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 151 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 983.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.