Bend DAO Price Tops $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $148.38 million and approximately $684,633.40 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

