Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,929,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

