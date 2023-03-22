Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $401,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.