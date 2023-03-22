Hermez Network Price Tops $5.00 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $182.68 million and $253,327.85 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $5.00 or 0.00017729 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00030720 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001748 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018662 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00200113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,213.96 or 1.00038956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.01213612 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $266,160.71 traded over the last 24 hours.

