Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Brown & Brown Profile



Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

