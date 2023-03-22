Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

