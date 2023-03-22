Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.22.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

