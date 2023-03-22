Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 293.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $149.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

