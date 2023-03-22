Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 180.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE TRV opened at $171.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

