U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

