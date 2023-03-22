Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYC opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $77.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $691.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

