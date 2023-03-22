Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

