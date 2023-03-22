Focused Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 396.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NULV opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

