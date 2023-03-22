Focused Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2,307.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

