PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Holdings Raised by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 488.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,013,709.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,987,084.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,013,709.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,084.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,422.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,021. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Shares of PD stock opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

