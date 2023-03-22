Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New $41,000 Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 111.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

PRVA stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57.

Insider Activity

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,506,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,608.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,506,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,608.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $151,070.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,826,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,789,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,354 shares of company stock valued at $8,564,495. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

