Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

EGLE stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In related news, Director Justin A. Knowles bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $276,151.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

