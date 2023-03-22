Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 731 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 415.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.