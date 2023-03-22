Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes $61,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18,941.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,252,000 after buying an additional 1,825,413 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,689,000 after buying an additional 368,842 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 77.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 728,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,610,000 after buying an additional 318,805 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 547.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 315,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after buying an additional 267,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 643,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after buying an additional 263,534 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $140.74 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

