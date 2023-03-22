12,000 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 85,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,470 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

