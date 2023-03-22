Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 620 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Celsius by 585.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 437.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Stock Up 6.4 %

CELH stock opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average is $97.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.