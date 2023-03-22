2,200 Shares in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.24% of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 119,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KEUA opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

About KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

