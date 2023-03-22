Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 599.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.36. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

