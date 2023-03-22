Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New $51,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 428.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 132,962 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IUSV stock opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

