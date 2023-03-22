Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 500 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 695.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 203,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,331.9% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,593 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $610,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $610,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,669 shares of company stock worth $24,314,068. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $199.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $202.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.77 and its 200-day moving average is $140.93.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.33.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

